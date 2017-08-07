

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its second-quarter consolidated net income increased to 0.5 million euros from last year's 0.2 million euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT, meanwhile, dropped to 1.7 million euros from 2.0 million euros a year ago. EBITDA declined to 9.7 million euros from 10.7 million euros last year.



Revenues declined to 87.2 million euros from prior year's 99.2 million euros. Cloud revenues, however, grew to 6.3 million euros from 4.0 million euros last year.



For the first half, EBITDA margin rose to 11% with business performing largely in line with expectations. This was driven by improved cost structures and the rising share of revenues generated in forward-looking business fields, above all in the Cloud business, the company said.



Further, QSC confirmed its fiscal 2017 forecast, expecting greater financial and earnings strength despite lower revenues.



Based on revenues of between 355 million euros and 365 million euros, the Company plans to generate EBITDA of 36 million euros to 40 million euros.



In the current financial year, QSC said it is focusing above all on expanding Cloud, its newest segment, with its two main activities of the Pure Enterprise Cloud and the Internet of Things.



