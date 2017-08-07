Limitless Earth Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, August 7
7 August 2017
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")
Director's Dealing
The Company was notified on 4 August 2017 that, on the same day, Guido Contesso, a director of the Company, acquired shares in Limitless as follows:-
|Director
|Number of shares purchased
|Price per share (p)
|Total holding subsequent to the transaction
|Holding as a percentage of issued share capital
|Guido Contesso
|777,777
|4.5p
|1,964,217
|3.00%
The total issued share capital of the Company comprises 65,400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each.
For further information, please contact:
Limitless Earth plc +44 7780 700 091
Guido Contesso www.limitlessearthplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7148 7900
Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com
Jo Turner/Tony Rawlinson
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 20 7469 0930
Broker www.pcorpfin.com
Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow
About Limitless Earth plc
Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Guido Contesso
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Director of Director of Limitless Earth plc
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Limitless Earth plc plc
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB00BKXP5L71
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.5 pence per share
|777,777
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|N/A
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|4 August 2017
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (AIM Market)