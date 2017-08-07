sprite-preloader
07.08.2017 | 08:13
PR Newswire

Limitless Earth Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 7

7 August 2017

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

The Company was notified on 4 August 2017 that, on the same day, Guido Contesso, a director of the Company, acquired shares in Limitless as follows:-

DirectorNumber of shares purchasedPrice per share (p)Total holding subsequent to the transactionHolding as a percentage of issued share capital
Guido Contesso777,7774.5p1,964,2173.00%

The total issued share capital of the Company comprises 65,400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each.

For further information, please contact:

Limitless Earth plc +44 7780 700 091

Guido Contesso www.limitlessearthplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7148 7900

Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com

Jo Turner/Tony Rawlinson

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 20 7469 0930

Broker www.pcorpfin.com

Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameGuido Contesso
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusDirector of Director of Limitless Earth plc
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameLimitless Earth plc plc
b.LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB00BKXP5L71


b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.5 pence per share777,777
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price		N/A
e.Date of the transaction4 August 2017
f.Place of the transactionXLON (AIM Market)

© 2017 PR Newswire