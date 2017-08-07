

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0732 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0692.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 0.7394, 1.5949 and 81.86 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7413, 1.5874 and 82.04, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the aussie, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.



