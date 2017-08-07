

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger Ag (EGKLF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income, after non-controlling interests, decreased to 18.4 million euros from 22.6 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.29 euros compared to 0.36 euros. EBIT before purchase price allocation increased to 37.2 million euros from 36.2 million euros, which corresponds to a margin of 9.1% compared to 9.3%.



Second-quarter sales revenue were up by 4.3% to 407.8 million euros from 390.9 million euros, previous year. The Group recorded organic revenue growth of 4.6%, in the second quarter. Order intake was down 6.3% to 413.3 million euros.



ElringKlinger has kept its forecast for global car production unchanged at 1 to 2% for 2017 as whole and continues to expect revenue to exceed this figure by around 2 to 4 percentage points. The Management Board affirmed its guidance for the annual period as a whole, the target being to achieve an EBIT margin before purchase price allocation of around 9 to 10%. ElringKlinger's medium-term revenue and earnings targets have also been confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX