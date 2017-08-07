

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Agroson's LLC of Bronx, NY is recalling 2,483 boxes of Maradol Papaya Cavi Brand, grown and packed by Carica de Campeche, as a precaution because other brands that also buy from this farm have been tested positive for Salmonella.



Agroson's LLC, was notified by the FDA, on August 2, 2017, that several brands of Maradol Papaya from the farm, Carica de Campeche, had tested positive for Salmonella. Agroson's said it has ceased importing papayas from the grower, Carica de Campeche.



Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.



Product was distributed to wholesalers in the following states NY, CT, and NJ, from July 16 to 19, 2017. The papayas were available for sale until July 31, 2017 and can be identified with PLU sticker, cavi MEXICO 4395.



