

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.1802 against the euro, 1.3059 against the pound and 0.9711 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 1.1773, 1.3033 and 0.9727, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback dropped to 110.65 from an early high of 110.85.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.94 against the franc and 109.00 against the yen.



