LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (together with its subsidiaries as "LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced the implementation of a device modification to its existing 3T Heater-Cooler devices in Western Europe. During the past fiscal quarter, LivaNova successfully completed verification and validation processes, which allowed the Company to obtain CE Mark for its 3T Heater-Cooler device modification. It began implementing upgrades in Europe and implementation will extend to other regions as local regulatory approvals are received. The modification, which is being implemented at no cost to customers, includes the installation of an internal sealing and vacuum system on existing devices. This addresses regulatory actions and is designed to mitigate the potential for Mycobacterium chimaera (M. chimaera) contamination in open-heart surgery patients.

"We are pleased to be rolling out our 3T Heater-Cooler design modification in numerous countries, which is intended to be the permanent design solution that addresses the issue of aerosolization," said Jim Trevor, LivaNova's Senior Vice President for 3T Heater-Cooler devices. "Care for our patients and the quality of our products are at the forefront of everything we do. We want to ensure safe, continued access to this important device that enables lifesaving cardiac surgery."

LivaNova will implement the design modification on existing devices in the field, as one part of a three-part device remediation plan to address the important industry-wide issue concerning the use of heater-coolers during open-heart surgery. Another part of this plan is LivaNova's no-charge deep disinfection service for 3T Heater-Cooler users who have reported confirmed M. chimaera contamination. The deep disinfection service is available in many countries around the world, but not yet in the United States where the Company is reviewing the regulatory pathway for implementation with FDA. All devices receiving deep disinfection also receive the device modification before being placed back in use. The third part of the plan is the Company's loaner program, initiated in fourth quarter 2016, under which existing 3T Heater-Cooler users are loaned a new 3T Heater-Cooler device at no charge. This loaner program began in the United States and is being made available progressively on a global basis, prioritizing and allocating devices to 3T Heater-Cooler users based on pre-established criteria. It will remain an integral part of the remediation plan until the device modification and deep disinfection services are approved for use worldwide.

