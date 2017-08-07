

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in June, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Industrial output fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to a 1.2 percent rise seen in May. Production was forecast to grow 0.1 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production in industry dropped 1.4 percent.



Within industry, the production of capital goods slid 1.9 percent and that of intermediate goods by 1.2 percent. The production of consumer goods showed a decrease of 0.7 percent.



Energy production grew 1.4 percent in June, while construction output dropped 1 percent.



