NxStage Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

- Company and Fresenius Medical Care Announce Definitive Agreement under which Fresenius Medical Care Will Acquire NxStage for $30.00 Per Share

- Revenue Increases to $96.2 million, up 4% from Q2'FY16

- Company Advances Pipeline with Launch of NxGen Hemodialysis System in NxStage Kidney Care

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a definitive agreement under which Fresenius Medical Care will acquire all of the outstanding shares of NxStage for $30.00 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $2 billion.

"I am very proud of the impact NxStage continues to have on advancing the standard of renal care for patients around the world," stated Jeffrey H. Burbank, Founder and CEO of NxStage. "We believe that the announced transaction with Fresenius Medical Care creates significant value for our shareholders and significant opportunities for our patients, customers, partners and employees. I'm excited about what this means for the future of our products and therapy, and for the patients who will receive greater access to them."

(Please refer to the Company's press release with Fresenius Medical Care issued earlier this morning.)

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 increased 4 percent to $96.2 million, within its guidance range of $95 to $97 million, compared with revenue of $92.2 million for the second quarter of 2016.

The Company's revenue performance was driven by the Products Business, and more specifically, the System One segment, which consists of the Home and Critical Care markets. Home revenue increased 9 percent to $55.5 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared with revenue of $51.1 million for the second quarter of 2016. Critical Care revenue increased 6 percent to $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared with revenue of $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2016.

The Products Business generated $4.5 million of income from operations for the second quarter of 2017. Net loss attributable to NxStage Medical, Inc.'s stockholders was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared with a net loss of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2016.

The Company announced that early customer and patient feedback in the US at its NxStage Kidney Care centers on its next generation hemodialysis system has been very positive, consistent with use in the UK. This innovative system consists of new features and capabilities, including a new touchscreen user interface and integrated blood pressure monitor designed to enhance ease of use for patients performing home hemodialysis.

Burbank continued, "We continue to execute on key initiatives and advance our innovative pipeline."

Cancellation of Scheduled Conference Call



In light of the acquisition agreement between Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage, NxStage is no longer providing financial guidance and has canceled its previously announced conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2017, which was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

About NxStage

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and acute kidney failure. NxStage has also established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's website at www.nxstage.com and www.nxstagekidneycare.com.

About the NxStage System One

The NxStage System One is the first and only truly portable hemodialysis system cleared specifically by the FDA for home hemodialysis and home nocturnal hemodialysis. Its simplicity and revolutionary size (just over a foot tall) are intended to allow convenient use in patients' homes and give patients the freedom to travel with their therapy. When combined with the NxStage PureFlow' SL Dialysis Preparation System, patients are able to further simplify, using ordinary tap water to create dialysis fluid on-site on-demand. Unlike conventional hemodialysis systems, the System One requires no special infrastructure to operate. Under the guidance of their physician, patients can use the NxStage System One, with their trained partners, where, how and when it best meets their needs, including while they are sleeping - at home or on vacation and at a medically appropriate treatment frequency. In addition, NxStage's Nx2me Connected Health® platform collects important NxStage System One and patient information for flexible viewing, monitoring and reporting that may improve patient management and patient retention, as well as simplify alternative site care. The System One is also used to provide a range of flexible therapy options in more traditional care settings such as hospitals and dialysis centers. Its safety and performance have been demonstrated by experience with more than 14 million treatments with over 30 thousand patients around the world. www.nxstage.com.

NxStage Medical, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016















Revenues $ 96,216

$ 92,207

$ 193,045

$ 181,414 Cost of revenues 55,050

53,784

110,689

106,474 Gross profit 41,166

38,423

82,356

74,940 Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing 16,841

16,116

33,611

31,370 Research and development 9,027

7,961

18,535

15,115 Distribution 7,686

7,015

15,329

14,068 General and administrative 9,668

8,511

18,618

16,542 Total operating expenses 43,222

39,603

86,093

77,095 Loss from operations (2,056)

(1,180)

(3,737)

(2,155) Other expense:













Interest expense, net (224)

(288)

(427)

(529) Other expense, net (321)

(409)

(591)

(641) Total other expense (545)

(697)

(1,018)

(1,170) Net loss before income taxes (2,601)

(1,877)

(4,755)

(3,325) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (22)

348

(635)

683 Net loss (2,579)

(2,225)

(4,120)

(4,008) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (490)

(493)

(842)

(1,000) Net loss attributable to stockholders of NxStage Medical, Inc. $ (2,089)

$ (1,732)

$ (3,278)

$ (3,008) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.05) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 65,821

64,428

65,544

64,302 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized income (loss) on derivative instruments, net of

income taxes 853

(774)

3,037

97 Other income (loss) 841

(506)

1,562

(316) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,694

(1,280)

4,599

(219) Total comprehensive (loss) income (885)

(3,505)

479

(4,227) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (490)

(493)

(842)

(1,000) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to stockholders of

NxStage Medical, Inc. $ (395)

$ (3,012)

$ 1,321

$ (3,227)

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

2017

2016







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,839

$ 59,632 Accounts receivable, net 31,900

32,286 Inventory 51,230

46,845 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,497

6,136 Total current assets 155,466

144,899 Property and equipment, net 62,684

61,561 Field equipment, net 24,512

22,309 Deferred cost of revenues 31,610

33,165 Intangible assets, net 8,675

9,688 Goodwill 42,648

42,648 Other assets 2,973

2,937 Total assets $ 328,568

$ 317,207 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,996

$ 14,177 Accrued expenses 26,933

30,985 Current portion of long-term debt 95

328 Other current liabilities 4,481

3,770 Total current liabilities 46,505

49,260 Deferred revenues 47,658

49,001 Long-term debt 553

1,305 Other long-term liabilities 17,698

15,568 Total liabilities 112,414

115,134 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions (22)

50 Stockholders' equity:





Undesignated preferred stock: par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 -

- Common stock: par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 66,985,587 and 65,883,026 shares issued as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 67

65 Additional paid-in capital 647,343

631,219 Accumulated deficit (410,879)

(407,601) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,502)

(6,101) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,025,299 and 936,360 shares as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (18,708)

(16,184) Total NxStage Medical, Inc. stockholders' equity 216,321

201,398 Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions (145)

625 Total stockholders' equity 216,176

202,023 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 328,568

$ 317,207

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

2016







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (4,120)

$ (4,008) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,838

15,649 Stock-based compensation 5,324

5,394 Other (211)

(561) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 607

(4,980) Inventory (15,160)

(12,533) Prepaid expenses and other assets (272)

150 Accounts payable 401

2,785 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,159)

276 Deferred revenues (1,446)

991 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (198)

$ 3,163

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Revenues by Segment

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 System One segment













Home $ 55,536

$ 51,102

$ 110,097

$ 100,638 Critical Care 19,922

18,745

40,022

38,512 Total System One segment 75,458

69,847

150,119

139,150 In-Center segment 14,326

16,731

29,932

33,497 Other 2,836

3,408

5,735

5,589 Products subtotal 92,620

89,986

185,786

178,236 Services segment 4,857

4,114

9,907

6,801 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1,261)

(1,893)

(2,648)

(3,623) Total $ 96,216

$ 92,207

$ 193,045

$ 181,414

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Segment Financial Performance

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Products Business (System One Segment, In-Center Segment

& Other)













Revenues $ 92,620

$ 89,986

$ 185,786

$ 178,236 Gross profit $ 45,005

$ 42,097

$ 89,655

$ 83,433 Gross margin percentage 49%

47%

48%

47% Income from operations $ 4,454

$ 4,989

$ 8,400

$ 11,205 Services Segment











Revenues $ 4,857

$ 4,114

$ 9,907

$ 6,801 Gross profit $ (3,822)

$ (3,454)

$ (7,260)

$ (8,103) Gross margin percentage n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a Loss from operations $ (6,493)

$ (5,949)

$ (12,098)

$ (12,970) Eliminations













Elimination of intersegment revenues $ (1,261)

$ (1,893)

$ (2,648)

$ (3,623) Elimination of intersegment gross profit $ (17)

$ (220)

$ (39)

$ (390) Total Company













Revenues $ 96,216

$ 92,207

$ 193,045

$ 181,414 Gross profit $ 41,166

$ 38,423

$ 82,356

$ 74,940 Gross margin percentage 43%

42%

43%

41% Loss from operations $ (2,056)

$ (1,180)

$ (3,737)

$ (2,155)

