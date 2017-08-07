

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the sixth successive month in June, and at an accelerated pace, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.4 percent year-over-year in June, well above the 0.5 percent rise in May.



Output of extraction and related services grew 3.9 percent annually in June and mining and quarrying output advanced by 5.5 percent. Manufacturing production registered a moderate growth of 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from May, when it decreased by 0.7 percent.



