

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) reported pretax profit of 30.9 million pounds for the six months to 30 June 2017 compared to 32.6 million pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the company was 26.5 million pounds compared to 26.7 million pounds. Profit per share was 37.5 pence compared to 38.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 52.3 million pounds compared to 52.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 58.2 pence compared to 58.1 pence.



First-half revenue was 366.39 million pounds compared to 366.61 million pounds, a year ago. Revenue decreased organically by 6.7% due to the delay in the award of a number of contracts and the higher level of engineering activity compared to the prior year. These factors were offset by exchange rate movements which improved revenue by 9.3%.



The proposed interim dividend is 14.6 pence, an increase of 2.8%. The dividend will be paid on 21 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at 1 September 2017.



