

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) announced two acquisitions within the Group's Medical sector: Cardios, a specialist in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring; and a range of non-invasive blood pressure devices from CAS Medical Systems Inc.



Halma completed the acquisition of Cardios on 4 August 2017. The initial cash consideration is R$50 million or 12.1 million pounds and is adjustable, R$ for R$ if net assets are more or less than a pre-determined amount. Further contingent consideration of up to R$5 million or 1.2 million pounds may be payable based on performance to 4 August 2018.



Cardios, located in São Paulo, Brazil, designs and manufactures ambulatory ECG recorders and ambulatory blood pressure monitors to Brazilian healthcare providers. These devices are used by cardiologists and general practitioners to diagnose and prevent heart and blood vessel related diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, and heart arrhythmias.



The CEO and management team of Cardios will continue to operate the business out of its current location.



Halma's Medical sector subsidiary, SunTech Medical completed the purchase of CASMED NIBP on 25 July 2017. The initial cash consideration for CASMED NIBP was $4.5 million or 3.4 million pounds with up to a further $2 million or 1.5 million pounds payable based on the achievement of certain sales criteria through to June 2019. SunTech will also purchase related product inventory from CASMED at the end of a short transition period.



The new NIBP monitoring products provide SunTech with more clinical grade options for OEM customers seeking NIBP technology for multi-parameter monitors, EMS defibrillators, haemodialysis machines and various other clinical monitoring devices.



Both acquisitions, which are expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, were funded from Halma's existing cash and debt facilities.



