European Central Bank to Taper in September Says Capital Taiyo Trading

TOKYO, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capital Taiyo Trading have reported that the ECB President Mario Draghi's speech in Portugal, was interpreted by many as a sign that the central bank could start tapering as early as September, which is earlier than expected.

Since his speech in June, the ECB has tried to calm down those expectations, because the bank wants to calm down expectations in order to prevent unwanted tightening of monetary conditions.

The ECB is in a very tough situation: Economic growth has been surprisingly strong, and the data shows full recovery in the near future, but inflation is nowhere close to target of below 2 percent. Headline inflation for June declined ever so slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in May. This means that the ECB will continue to face little inflationary pressure.

"A significant drop in oil prices against the pick-up in bond yields and the strengthening of the euro have further deteriorated the ECB's inflationary outlook, is what we have seen in recent weeks," according to Mitsue Ippei, Head of Research & Analysis at Capital Taiyo Trading.

September will be an important month, as it may give markets a clear roadmap of what might happen to the asset purchase program next year. The majority of economic experts expect a six-month extension with a reduced volume.

The ECB wants to prepare the markets for an exit of their ultra-loose monetary policy as it is known now, without creating even greater distortions in the markets. "We were unanimous in setting no precise date for when to discuss changes in the future," Draghi told a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany. "We simply said that our discussions should take place in the autumn."

Mario Draghi explicitly said that the ECB did not yet have a tightening agenda in mind, he did say that by September it would have the necessary information needed to start discussions.

Capital Taiyo Trading

Capital Taiyo Trading is a leading wealth management company that is ready to help companies and individuals in achieving their financial goals. We are a team of devoted experts from various fields that collaborate to make sure your wealth is growing. We can deliver audit services, financial consultancy, advisory solutions, risk management strategies, tax, and other financial services.



Media Contact

Mr. Mitsue Ippei

mitsue.ippei@cttpartners.com

+81-3-4520-8072



Address

Grand Tower, 26F,

8-17-1, Nishi-Shinjuku Shinjuku-ku,

Tokyo 160-6129, Japan



Website

https://cttpartners.com/