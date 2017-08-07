TV Personality Martin Roberts Launches Achieve - The UK's 1st Health, Wealth & Happiness Expo

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TV personality Martin Roberts is launching the UK's first Achieve Expo between 14th and 15th October 2017, at The Assembly Rooms, Bath. Keynote speakers include Martin himself, Christine Bailey, Frank Bruno MBE, Sharron Davies MBE, Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Tom Garrod, Piers Gilliver, Richard McCann, Renee McGregor, Ella Mills of Deliciously Ella, Dale Pinnock - The Medicinal Chef, Gail Porter, Holly Rush, Alana Spencer, Carl Vernon and Ruby Wax OBE.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542347/Martin_Roberts_Achieve_Expo.jpg )

Martin commented:

"I am delighted to be launching the UK's 1st Achieve Expo this Autumn. When I took part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity last year, something changed, not only in my mind-set, but also physically. My time in the jungle forced a break from everyday commitments and gave me time to reflect on my diet and fitness."

Sir Ranulph Fiennes added:

"I am delighted to be invited to speak at the first Achieve Expo and hope to motivate and show that personal goals can be achieved if you believe in yourself."

Ruby Wax OBE also said:

"I'm really excited to talk at the Achieve Expo about Frazzled."

Achieve, sponsored by Legacy Education Alliance, Making Money from Property by Martin Roberts and Panasonic, is a two-day Expo, split into motivational talks and an on-site interactive exhibition area.

Martin's speakers will deliver a series of paid-for talks on achievement, health, wealth and happiness. Generic Expo entry is free until 1st September. Book now http://www.achieve.co.uk or call 0844-844-4620 (7p/min plus network charges).

A VIP Dinner benefitting two local charities, The Forever Friends Appeal and Bath Mind, will take place on 14th October, including a drinks reception around The Roman Baths, hosted/sponsored by the Chairman of Bath & North-East Somerset Council. A bespoke menu has kindly been created by Dale Pinnock - The Medicinal Chef.

Richard Gyde, Deputy Head of Fundraising, The Forever Friends Appeal, said:

"The Appeal is thrilled to be supported by Achieve. Money raised from the charity auction at the Gala Dinner will make a real difference to thousands of patients at The Royal United Hospitals Bath."

Kate Morton, Chief Executive of Bath Mind, added:

"Bath Mind is delighted to be chosen as a local beneficiary. Monies raised will hugely improve the lives of those experiencing mental health issues by providing essential support and advice to them and their families."

