Edwards is introducing the P3 handheld vacuum measuring system. An easy to use, battery powered device with direct on-board display of measured pressure, which is ideal for on-site service calls and in-situ pressure checking. The P3 can provide mobile and fixed pressure measurement for installations of all kinds, including service, maintenance, universities or laboratory applications.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005012/en/

Edwards Launches Easy to Use P3 Handheld Vacuum Gauge (Photo: Business Wire)

The Piezo Pirani sensor enables pressure measurement of all common gas types, in the range of 1200 to 5x10-4 mbar. With the integrated battery, the device can be attached and operated at any pressure point, and directly display or store up to 2000 values all data values stored can be exported via USB.

"We are delighted to launch our new hand held P3 pressure gauge", commented Dave Goodwin, Senior Product Manager, High Vacuum, Edwards. "It is simple to use and ready to go, and with no need for a separate controller or power supply, it is perfect for quickly checking vacuum installations and pump performance."

Full details can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005012/en/

Contacts:

Edwards

Rebecca Walder

+44 (0) 1293 603103

PR@edwardsvacuum.com