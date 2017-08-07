

KAWASAKI (dpa-AFX) - Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp. (PNCOF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to owners for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was 2.035 billion yen, compared to net income of 1.271 billion yen for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, mainly due to the operating loss, and the shift to a foreign exchange loss, compared with a foreign exchange gain during the first quarter of fiscal 2017.



Operating loss was 243 million yen, compared with an operating income of 376 million yen for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, reflecting the decrease in sales, despite a decline in selling, general and administrative expenses and an improvement in the cost of sales ratio.



Consolidated net sales declined 12.6% year on year, to 83.32 billion yen, mainly from a decrease in sales of Car Electronics, particularly the OEM business, and a decrease in sales of home AV products.



For the first half and the full year of fiscal 2018, ending March 31, 2018, consolidated net sales forecasts have been changed downward compared to the previous forecast, reflecting the recent Car Electronics OEM business orders , while operating income and net income forecasts remain unchanged.



For first Half of Fiscal 2018, the company now expect net sales to be 177.00 billion yen, compared to prior outlook of 182.00 billion yen. The company still expects operating income of 2.00 billion yen, and loss of 1.00 billion yen.



For fiscal 2018, the company now expect net sales to be 380.00 billion yen, compared to prior outlook of 390.00 billion yen. The company still expects operating income of 10.00 billion yen, and income of 3.50 billion yen.



