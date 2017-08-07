Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 42/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 7 August 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 31



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:





Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 20,085,000 4,926,409,980 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2017 148,000 254.32 37,639,360 -------------------- 1 August 2017 150,000 255.02 38,253,000 -------------------- 2 August 2017 159,000 253.38 40,287,420 -------------------- 3 August 2017 155,000 252.98 39,211,900 -------------------- 4 August 2017 155,000 253.62 39,311,100 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 31 767,000 194,702,780 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 20,852,000 5,121,112,760 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 23,157,102 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.47% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







