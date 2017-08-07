

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday, after data showed that the nation's inflation expectation dropped in the last quarter.



Data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed that its inflation expectations fell to 2.1 percent in the second quarter, down from 2.2 percent in the three months to March.



Meanwhile, the better-than-expected U.S. jobs data generated optimism about growth in the world's largest economy and spurred expectations that it could lead to a third rate rise this year in December by the Federal Reserve.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs compared to the addition of 222,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0732 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0692. The kiwi may test support near the 1.08 region.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 0.7394, 1.5949 and 81.86 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7413, 1.5874 and 82.04, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.



Looking ahead, Swiss CPI data for July, U.K. Halifax house price index for July and Eurozone Sentix investor confidence index for August are due to be released later in the day.



In the New York session, U.S. consumer credit for June is slated for release.



At 12:45 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives a presentation the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the America's Cotton Marketing Cooperatives 2017 Conference, in Nashville.



At 1:25 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is expected to speak at the Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls, in South Dakota.



