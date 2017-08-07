Goodwin, a leading Global 50 law firm, announced today the continued expansion of its international Private Equity and Private Investment Funds practices with the appointment of Alexandrine Armstrong-Cerfontaine as partner in its London office.

Armstrong-Cerfontaine focuses on fund formation and transactions, advising private equity sponsors on their investments and corporate finance, drawing on her experience on business management, corporate finance, restructuring, compensation, retirement plans and advising financial sponsors and management in setting-up complex compensation schemes as part of leverage buyout transactions. She also has a general experience in syndicated financings (including leveraged financing and restructurings) and a particular experience in fund financings.

"In London, we have built one of the largest private equity, real estate, infrastructure and debt funds teams with leading sector specialists," said David Evans, chair of Goodwin's European offices. "Alex's extensive experience and reputation as one of Luxembourg's foremost private equity and funds lawyers will be of significant value to our private equity fund clients and further enhance our ability to offer integrated counsel as part of our overall service offerings in Europe. We are delighted to welcome her to the Goodwin partnership."

"Alex's appointment enables us to meet increasing client mandates for complex Luxembourg legal advice on both inbound and outbound cross-border transactions. It is an important step in the continued development of Goodwin's market-leading international private equity and funds platform," said A.J. Weidhaas, co-chair of Goodwin's Private Equity Practice.

Prior to joining the partnership, Armstrong-Cerfontaine served as a consultant in Goodwin's London office. Previously, she was managing partner of King Wood Mallesons' Luxembourg office, and practiced at Allen Overy.

Fluent in French and English, Armstrong-Cerfontaine is a member of the Law Society (England Wales) and Luxembourg and Paris Bars. She is recognized as a leading lawyer in Legal 500 EMEA and ranked among the "Best in Private Equity" by IFLR. She can be reached on AArmstrongCerfontaine@goodwinlaw.com or +44.207.447.4828.

Goodwin's Private Equity Transactional Team in London has extensive experience spanning all areas of private equity and corporate mergers and acquisitions, with an emphasis on advising middle market private equity sponsors, public and private companies and financial institutions. The firm's London Private Investment Funds team, ranked as one of the most active in the market with over 40 active funds currently, is part of a group of 100 funds specialists across 9 offices.

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we use law to achieve unprecedented results for our clients. Our 1,000 plus lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigations and world-class advisory services in the financial, life sciences, private equity, real estate, and technology industries. We partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter at @goodwinlaw and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005050/en/

Contacts:

Goodwin

Somna Maraj, 212-459-7212

smaraj@goodwinlaw.com