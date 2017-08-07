The SPAC3 App Developed to Raise Awareness on Preserving Earth and Engage the Public by Creating a Social Artwork

ROME, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The project aims to engage the whole world into communicating and sharing the work's meaning and mission. Pictures by Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli will be made accessible to web users, through the «Space Three» App - SPAC3 - an easy-to-use application developed by ESA with RAM in collaboration with ASI and Cittadellarte - Fondazione Pistoletto - which will be available for IOS and Android smartphones. Following the proposed themes, the users will have the possibility to combine the space photos by Mr Nespoli with the Earth images by the user within the symbol of the Third Paradise.

The images generated with this combination, once shared on the most common platform (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) with the use of the SPAC3 hashtag will be displayed in a large, interactive mosaic (http://www.spac3.earth) using the shape of the Third Paradise, allowing everybody in the world to take part to this unique, dynamic Social Artwork .

Vitality, Innovation, Technology and Ability are the words of the acronym VITA (LIFE in Italian), characterising Paolo Nespoli's mission. The design of the patch represents the mission's main messages and it's shape reminds us of planet Earth. It also contains the symbol of the "Third Paradise" that brings together the main themes of the mission: DNA, a symbol of life and, broadly speaking, of the scientific dimension; the book, a symbol of culture and continuous learning; the Earth, symbol of the humanity.

"SPAC3 is a big artwork that connects all the people to the space mission,"Michelangelo Pistoletto said. "Science and technology goes on toward the Space with Third Paradise: in this way technology brings together the humanity in a big project of balance and harmony."

The themes of intervention, inspired directly by United Nations global targets of action, will be indicated into the SPAC3 App, and displayed on 6 squared captions:

1) LIFE ON LAND

2) FOOD FOR ALL

3) LIFE BELOW WATER

4) GOOD HEALTH AND WELLBEING

5) CLIMATE ACTION

6) SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

The App will ask you to pick one of 6 areas you wish to have your voice and launch your message.