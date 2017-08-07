UK's First Ever Medical Cannabis Conference to Convene October 25-26, 2017 in London

TEL AVIV, Israel, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative researchers and scientists, ag-tech, pharma experts, regulators, investors, and entrepreneurs will share their knowledge about the burgeoning medical cannabis industry at CannaTech UK, Britain's first-ever international Summit for Accelerating Cannabis Innovation.

The main event will take place October 26 at The Old Truman Brewery , preceded on October 25 by a special Cannabis Investor Symposium.

The cannabis economy is the world's fastest growing industry, with an outstanding record of accomplishment in research and development and with significant contribution to a vast array of medical treatments. Companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and other stakeholders will meet at CannaTech UK to connect and learn about opportunities in the booming medical cannabis market as well as the latest technologies and research in the field and the latest in regulatory development across the EU.

Economists foresee the potential overall cannabis and cannabis-related product market reaching the tens of billions of dollars in the next decade. At CannaTech UK attendees will hear from and meet the industry's most serious thought leaders and market disruptors from around the world.

The Summit will focus on discussions by the world's leading names and industry experts in the cannabis and cannabis start-up spheres. Major topics will include:

"The Rise of the "Cannaceutical", "A Comprehensive Overview on the State of Medical Cannabis in Europe" and "What Every Investor Needs to Know About the Regulatory Environment".

Explaining why CannaTech has chosen Britain, Saul Kaye, Founder & CEO iCAN:Israel-Cannabis said, "London is the financial capital of the world and a gateway to Europe, despite Brexit.

"The MRHA and regulators are starting to see the need for better regulation that reflects the current social and medical status of cannabis, yet they are moving slower than pretty much everyone else out there.

"Interest from UK investors in the sector is at an all-time high. Mothers are outraged over the lack of access to products for epilepsy, pain, and cancer treatments. As we have seen in other countries this is one of the biggest drivers towards better access for patients."

