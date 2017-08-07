AMHERST, N.Y., 2017-08-07 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., is proud to announce Mac® support for 12Gb ExpressSAS® host bus adapters (HBAs). The new Mac driver, which will allow all ExpressSAS users to connect to their Mac devices, is available for download on the ATTO website today.



The industry standard for SAS/SATA Mac drivers, ATTO is the only provider of a 12Gb SAS/SATA HBA for macOS®. This newest release for 12Gb ExpressSAS comes with:



-- Certifications for the latest Thunderbolt expansion chassis solutions from Sonnet and One Stop Systems -- Interoperability tested with popular media and entertainment applications, the latest tape drives, HDDs and SSDs -- Extensive history in SAS, Thunderbolt™ solutions and the Media & Entertainment markets.



Tom Kolniak, Senior Director of Marketing at ATTO Technology says, "The release of macOS drivers means users now have the performance necessary with SAS direct attached storage to produce the latest in video content including UltraHD, 3D and virtual reality." Primary markets that benefit from this release include Digital Video Applications (DVA) - Post Production, Broadcast, Archiving, and Education.



ABOUT ATTO



For nearly 30 years, ATTO Technology, Inc., has been a global leader across the IT and media and entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works collaboratively with partners to deliver a wide range of end-to-end, customized solutions to better store, manage and deliver big data. With a focus toward markets that require higher performance and with a dedication to working as an extension of customer's design teams, ATTO manufacturers host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ enabled devices and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, 40/10GbE, NVMe and Thunderbolt. Distributing its cutting-edge products worldwide through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), systems integrators, value added resellers (VARs) and authorized resellers, ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.



