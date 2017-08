The program will provide rebates that cover up to 50% of the cost for purchasing and installing a storage system coupled to a PV system.

The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of Lombardia, Italy's most industrialized and richest region, has launched a rebate program to promote the use of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV systems.

The scheme has a budget of €4 million and provides rebates of up to €3,000 that may cover up to 50% of the costs for buying and deploying the storage system.

Applications will be accepted from September with funds ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...