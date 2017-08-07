According to provisional numbers provided by the government, large-scale solar plants have totaled 145 MW at the end of June, while PV distributed generation has reached 92 MW.

Cumulative installed PV power has reached 237 MW in Brazil as of the end of June, according to provisional statistics provided by the country's Minister of Mines and Energy (MME).

According to the MME's report, distributed generation PV systems (up to 5 MW) installed in Brazil had totaled 92 MW, while newly installed capacity for this kind of installation in the first six months of 2017 was 35 MW. According to the Brazilian solar association AB SOLAR, however, PV distributed generation had already reached 100 MW as of the end of July.

Furthermore, MME's report reveals that large-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...