The program will be managed by the country's state-owned utility Latvenergo and will be open to rooftop PV projects not exceeding 10 kW in size.

Latvia's state-owned power utility Latvenegro has launched Elektrum solarais, a program to support the development of residential PV installations under net metering.

The utility said that net metering clients will use the generated electricity primarily for self-consumption, but if the electricity generated by solar panels will exceed the power of electric appliances in the house, it will be automatically transferred to the overall power transmission network.

Latvenergo also offers the possibility to acquire polycrystalline solar panels on the basis of interest-free hire-purchase with a term up to five ...

