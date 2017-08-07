The floating solar array was deployed in Istanbul's Lake Büyükçekmec. The project was realized by a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has announced in a press release that Turkey's first floating PV project, a PV array with a capacity of around 250 kW in the Lake Büyükçekmec, is now completed.

The plant was built by the municipality's subsidiary Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI) and local energy company Istanbul Energy. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...