The project includes the construction of $21.8 million solar plant and several green buildings powered by renewable energies.

The project for the New International Airport for Mexico City will also include the construction of a large-scale solar plant.

This was revealed by the U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) in a document in which it positively evaluates investments to be made in the airport's "green" projects.

According to S&P, the investment for the PV project would be $21.8 million, while the construction of the "green" buildings would require an aggregate investment of $5.6 billion. In the document, it is not specified if the building will also host rooftop PV projects, but it states ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...