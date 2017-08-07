

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss inflation rose slightly in July after easing in June, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.



Inflation rose marginally to 0.3 percent in July, in line with expectations, from 0.2 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent, as expected, but bigger than June's 0.1 percent decrease. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.



The monthly fall was driven by decreases in prices of clothing and footwear. Prices of airfares and hotel stay also declined from June.



