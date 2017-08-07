Leo Motors Inc.: LGM Co., Ltd. Heading Towards IPO

Appoints the largest underwriter in Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE/ August 7, 2017 / LGM Co., Ltd. ("LGM" or the "Company"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Leo Motors Inc. (OTCQB: LEOM) has appointed underwriters for a potential initial public offering (IPO) to take place in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's president, Jun Hee Won, said last Friday.

The Company appointed Mirae Asset Daewoo as underwriters for the upcoming IPO projected to take place in 2018. LGM president, Jun Hee Won, said "the Company is seeking to raise up to $50 million from the IPO, but that figure is still subject to approval from shareholders." "We hope to list on the KOSDAQ [Korea Stock Exchange] by November 2018," he said.

Won said the company will use the IPO proceeds for business expansion, including market development in Korea, China and America, and manufacturing facilities. LGM is also seeking a strategic partnership with international investors and boat part distributors to expand its business.

