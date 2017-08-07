

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production grew for the second straight month in June, but at a slower-than-expected pace, the Czech Statistical Office reported Monday.



Industrial production climbed an unadjusted 2.2 percent year-over-year in June, much slower than the 8.1 percent spike in May. Economists had expected a 7.0 percent rise for the month.



Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced 3.6 percent annually in June, while mining and quarrying output plunged by 16.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June.



The statistical office also revealed that construction output expanded an unadjusted 8.5 percent yearly in June, faster than the 4.7 percent gain in May. Monthly, construction output edged up a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent.



