COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 38/2017 - 7 AUGUST 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 700,712 303.84 212,906,069.46 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2017 14,159 313.97 4,445,446.01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 August 2017 4,000 314.64 1,258,550.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 August 2017 10,359 313.93 3,252,043.34 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2017 3,000 313.32 939,963.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 August 2017 4,262 316.97 1,350,935.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 736,492 304.35 224,153,006.90 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 878,179 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



