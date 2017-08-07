

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price inflation slowed to a more than four-year low in July, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Monday.



House prices increased 2.1 percent year-on-year in three months to July, following the 2.6 percent rise seen in three months to June. This was the weakest growth since April 2013. Prices were forecast to gain 2 percent.



On a quarterly basis, house prices dropped 0.2 percent three months to July after easing 0.1 percent in three months ended June.



Meanwhile, house prices increased by more-than-expected 0.4 percent in July from June, when they declined 0.9 percent. This was the biggest growth in seven months and above the expected growth of 0.3 percent.



'... squeeze on spending power, together with the impact on property transactions of the stamp duty changes in 2016 now being realized, along with affordability concerns, appear to have contributed to weaker housing demand,' Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax Community Bank, said.



'However, a continued low mortgage rate environment, combined with an ongoing shortage of properties for sale, should help continue to support house prices over the coming months,' Galley added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX