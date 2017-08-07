sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,899 Euro		+0,796
+2,15 %
WKN: 913817 ISIN: SE0000189946 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
IFS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IFS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.08.2017 | 10:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik to Manage its International Business With IFS Applications 9

Automotive supplier GERHARDI to replace legacy systems with comprehensive ERP solution from IFS

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Aug 7, 2017

WASHINGTON, Aug 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik, a leading provider of galvanized and technically sophisticated plastic parts, has decided to implement IFS Applications' 9. The contract comprises licenses and services valued at 1,68 million euros.

With more than 1,400 employees and locations in Lüdenscheid, Werdohl and Ibbenbüren (Germany), GERHARDI develops and produces sophisticated plastic parts used for interior and exterior automotive parts. Currently experiencing rapid international growth, the company recently established its first overseas operation. The new site is located in Montgomery, Alabama (USA) and will be operational on January 1, 2019.

With IFS Applications 9, GERHARDI will implement a unified and modern solution that supports the processes of all its divisions and locations. It will also cover the international requirements of the newly established US production site as well as ensure transparency across the entire group. The IFS solution will support mission-critical processes such as accounting, human resources, production, supply chain management, and document management. IFS Applications will replace a varied landscape of stand-alone legacy systems.

"IFS Applications offers comprehensive functionality that covers many of our requirements without the need for additional customizations," said Sacha Treude, ERP Project Manager at GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik. "The solution's modern architecture and intuitive user experience were also important deciding factors. Furthermore, the company's international presence and well-documented expertise in the automotive industry made IFS the ideal software partner for us."

Peter Höhne, Vice President Sales & Marketing for IFS in Central Europe, added, "We are very happy to welcome GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik to our growing customer base. GERHARDI, another well-known company from the automotive industry, has decided to implement our future-proof business solution to optimize its business processes and to support its international growth."

More information on the IFS solutions for the automotive industry: http://www.ifsworld.com/corp/industries/automotive/.

Annett Obermeyer
Manager Marketing & Public Relations for IFS in Germany
Telephone: +49-9131-77-34-105
press@ifsworld.com

Kathleen Hahn
PR-COM for IFS
Telephone: +49-89-599-97-763
kathleen.hahn@pr-com.de

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ifs/r/gerhardi-kunststofftechnik-to-manage-its-international-business-with-ifs-applications-9,c2322481

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/ifs/i/gerhardi-standort-ibbenburen-rgb,c2192848

Gerhardi Standort Ibbenbüren RGB


© 2017 PR Newswire