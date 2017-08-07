GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik to Manage its International Business With IFS Applications 9

WASHINGTON, Aug 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik, a leading provider of galvanized and technically sophisticated plastic parts, has decided to implement IFS Applications' 9. The contract comprises licenses and services valued at 1,68 million euros.

With more than 1,400 employees and locations in Lüdenscheid, Werdohl and Ibbenbüren (Germany), GERHARDI develops and produces sophisticated plastic parts used for interior and exterior automotive parts. Currently experiencing rapid international growth, the company recently established its first overseas operation. The new site is located in Montgomery, Alabama (USA) and will be operational on January 1, 2019.

With IFS Applications 9, GERHARDI will implement a unified and modern solution that supports the processes of all its divisions and locations. It will also cover the international requirements of the newly established US production site as well as ensure transparency across the entire group. The IFS solution will support mission-critical processes such as accounting, human resources, production, supply chain management, and document management. IFS Applications will replace a varied landscape of stand-alone legacy systems.

"IFS Applications offers comprehensive functionality that covers many of our requirements without the need for additional customizations," said Sacha Treude, ERP Project Manager at GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik. "The solution's modern architecture and intuitive user experience were also important deciding factors. Furthermore, the company's international presence and well-documented expertise in the automotive industry made IFS the ideal software partner for us."

Peter Höhne, Vice President Sales & Marketing for IFS in Central Europe, added, "We are very happy to welcome GERHARDI Kunststofftechnik to our growing customer base. GERHARDI, another well-known company from the automotive industry, has decided to implement our future-proof business solution to optimize its business processes and to support its international growth."

