Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report now on NSM

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Annual Financial Report

.

Electronic copies of the Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2017, which includes the notice for the annual general meeting, are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Invesco Perpetual website: http://www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts .

Alternatively, direct links to the web pages on the Invesco Perpetual website dedicated to the four share classes are:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/selectuk

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/selectglobal

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/selectbr

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/selectml

Hard copies of the annual report will shortly be posted to shareholders registered to receive them in paper format. Copies can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AS.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

07 August 2017