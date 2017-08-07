IQPC Announces the Release of the Nordic Shared Services and Outsourcing Week 2017 Agenda (Nordic SSOW) and SSON Analytics Report Nordic Shared Services Landscape 2017

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Benchmarking Nordic Shared Service Cent ers (SSC)

We are pleased to announce the release of the Nordic Shared Services and Outsourcing Week 2017 agenda (Nordic SSOW) and SSON Analytics Report Nordic Shared Services Landscape 2017.

The report analyses 138 Shared Service Centers from 123 companies based in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Data has been collected by Nordic SSOW and SSON Analytics for shared service professionals who are looking to benchmark their business against the Nordic based SSCs. The report sheds light on topical themes such as how costs compare across the Nordic SSCs, served functions, where in Europe you can find Nordic companies setting up their SSCs and the top shared service cities in Nordic countries.

The Government is the top SSC industry in the Nordic region (12%), 106 SSCs across Europe belong to Nordic companies; these are the interesting facts that this report divulges into. We also look into the countries that the Nordic SSCs are based in; Sweden houses 36% of all Nordic SSCs for example.

If you are interested in reading the full report please visit https://www.nordicsharedservices.com/analysis-of-the-nordic-shared-services-landscape

The Nordic SSOW agenda is available under https://www.nordicsharedservices.com/Nordic-SSOW-Agenda-2017

The Nordic Shared Services Landscape 2017 report has been created in association with the 10th Annual Nordic Shared Services and Outsourcing Week , taking place on the 6 - 8 November 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden and SSON Analytics. The full event programme, details and registration information for Nordic SSOW 2017 can be found at http://www.nordicsharedservices.com, phone +44 (0)207 368 9809 or email enquire@iqpc.co.uk

