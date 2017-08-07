

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The trade surplus in the national concept fell to CZK 18.8 billion in June from CZK 20.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 18.0 billion for the month.



In May, the surplus was CZK 14.0 billion.



Exports rose 4.7 percent year-over-year in June and imports climbed by 5.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports declined 4.1 percent in June and imports slid by 4.4 percent.



