

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence declined for the second straight month in August to the lowest level in three months, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index dropped to a 3-month low of 27.7 in August from 28.3 in July. The score was expected to fall to 27.6.



The current situation index rose to 40.0 from 37.3 in the previous month, while the expectations index slid to 16.0 from 19.8.



The index for current situation logged improvement for the eighth time in a row to hit the highest level since November 2007.



In Germany, investor confidence weakened further to the lowest since February. The corresponding index declined to 33.2 in August from 37.5 a month ago.



