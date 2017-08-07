Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - High Priority Nornickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2017 ON AUGUST 15 07-Aug-2017 / 10:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS-RELEASE August 7, 2017 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2017 ON AUGUST 15 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, will publish interim IFRS financial results for the first halt 2017 on August 15, 2017. The management of the Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London / 10:00 am New York time) on August 15, 2017. Webcast link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4891 [1] Conference call will be held in Russian and English. ID 7661485 (English call) ID 5787163 (Russian call) Numbers for the call: Russia +7 495 213 17 67 UK +44 330 336 91 05 USA +1 719 325 22 13 Toll Free: Russia 8 800 500 92 83 Investor presentation and financial statements will be available for download on the Company's website: http://www.nornik.ru/investoram/finansovie-rezultaty/finansovaya-otchetnost-ms fo [2] The webcast replay will be available on the link: http://norilsk150817-live.audio-webcast.com [3] ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: MMC Norilsk Nickel 1 st Krasnogvardeysky av., 15 123100 Moscow Russia Internet: www.nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 WKN: A140M9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Nasdaq Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 4506 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 599253 07-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=599c898a9217dfd02aaf69d25358547c&application_id=599253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1a6fe8ff768535ff1cfb6bb353ae30de&application_id=599253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d804b348a45264e9e14244c615a2e519&application_id=599253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

