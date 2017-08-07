EY strengthens tax services with launch of Tax Technology and Transformation

LONDON, Aug. 7,2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY announces the creation of Tax Technology and Transformation, a dedicated group of more than 1,000 tax technology and performance improvement professionals in member firms across the globe that help organizations to redefine their tax functions and drive transformation for the digital age.

Tax Technology and Transformation services will be provided to companies in response to the impact of existing and emerging technology; the growing data burden that many businesses face and understanding how to make data an asset; and driving efficiencies to create a cost-effective tax function. The underlying objective of the new services is to help businesses navigate the digital age of tax transparency alongside new trends in tax compliance and tax audit methods as well as helping to solve the most pressing challenges that businesses face. Tax Technology and Transformation services will be provided with the support of EYTax.Tech', a customized suite of client-serving technology services.

Tax Technology and Transformation will comprise the following:

Digital tax transformation services

Tax applications-as-a-service

Tax data and improvement services

Tax analytics and reporting enhancement services

Emerging tax technology services including robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud solutions, data lake development and business intelligence innovation

Tax technology program mobilization services

Custom tax technology application development and deployment

Tax technology strategy and road mapping

Tax systems implementation and configuration

Post-transaction (M&A) tax function operational services

Tax operating model transformation, including process improvement, risk and controls

Tax Technology and Transformation will be led by Shawn Smith, the newly appointed EY Global Tax Technology and Transformation Leader. Based in New York, Smith was previously EY Americas Tax Performance Advisory Leader - FSO and the Southeast Region Market Segment Leader - FSO. He has extensive proven experience in a wide range of tax function services designed to improve the operating performance of corporate tax functions for financial services.

Smith says: "The pace of change in tax legislation, and the accelerated use of technology by governments as they automate their compliance and filing processes, is disrupting the traditional tax function. The creation of Tax Technology and Transformation recognizes the significant impact that emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, RPA and advanced robotics will have on global business, as well as on our own tax practice. Increasingly, businesses are looking to professional services organizations to help them overcome technology-driven business challenges, and with Tax Technology and Transformation, EY will lead by example."

Jay Nibbe, EY Global Vice Chair - Tax, says:

"In this rapidly changing world, tax services increasingly require significant technology and transformation elements to achieve their objectives. Our investment in Tax Technology and Transformation professionals will see rapid growth in careers for science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates, who combine technology and tax domain knowledge to experiment and incubate new ideas, then leverage those ideas for the benefit of our clients and our organization. By 2020, we expect to have more than 5,000 professionals in Tax Technology and Transformation."

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY's Tax Services

Your business will only succeed if you build it on a strong foundation and grow it in a sustainable way. At EY, we believe that managing your tax obligations responsibly and proactively can make a critical difference. Our 50,000 talented tax professionals, in more than 150 countries, give you technical knowledge, business experience, consistency and an unwavering commitment to quality service - wherever you are and whatever tax services you need.

Alan Duerden Michael Curtis

EY Global Media Relations EY Global Media Relations

+44 (0) 207 951 8993 +44 (0) 207 980 0454

alan.duerden@uk.ey.com michael.curtis@uk.ey.com



Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160620/381362LOGO