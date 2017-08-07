The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has initiated the second phase of its CPSU program to provide installation capacity totaling 7.5 GW of solar projects made using domestically manufactured solar cells and modules.

Greater attention is to be given to boosting and supporting India's domestic solar PV manufacturing industry following the news that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is to introduce a scheme designed to support the installation of 7.5 GW solar capacity using home-made components.

Under proposals for phase 2 of its CPSU Program, the MNRE has outlined plans to support wherever it can the domestic manufacturing solar sector in India. Faced with an impending anti-dumping case against Chinese, Taiwanese and Malaysian solar cells - but also recently having fallen foul of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on its imposition of a Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) - the government has to chart a very careful path between protectionism and the free market.

Hence, the MNRE's proposal in a report titled National Solar Mission - An Appraisal, presented during a Lok Sabha committee meeting on energy late last week, comprehensively lays out the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...