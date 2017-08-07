EXPO 2017 Welcomes Two-Millionth Visitor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gaisa Zhumaliev, a 34-year-old businessman from Uralsk, is the two-millionth visitor of the specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

At a press conference, the notable visitor said, "As a representative of the private sector, as a citizen of Kazakhstan, I am very pleased that we are conducting an exhibition of such a level in Kazakhstan. We will become known, and, in our turn, we will be able to adopt some innovative technologies from leading countries. We see now how many tourists have come. The whole world has an opportunity to get to know our country better now. I am proud that Kazakhstan was able to hold EXPO."

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, chairman of the board at NC Astana EXPO 2017, personally congratulated the two-millionth visitor and gave him memorable gifts.

"A landmark event has occurred today. We planned to have two million visitors and five million visits to the EXPO facilities and international pavilions. Today, Gaisa has made us happy becoming the two-millionth visitor. 37 days before the end of the exhibition, we have reached our targets. The number of visits to the EXPO international pavilions and facilities has exceeded 15 million," Yessimov said.

The one-millionth visitor to Astana EXPO 2017 was registered on June 11. That was Gulzhikhan Zhanabergenova, a 27-year-old resident of Astana.

About EXPO 2017 in Astana

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to "Future Energy" is an educational and recreational event that will take place between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

