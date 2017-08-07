Arcusys Ltd to Open an Office in London

HELSINKI, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Arcusys helps companies succeed in the worklife transformation by utilizing the digitalization of learning. Fast global growth and the new office in England support this goal by improving Arcusys' local presence, particularly in the banking and financial sectors

Arcusys, a forerunner in the digital transformation of learning, opened an office in England in August. The new office contributes to the company's long-term plan for international growth. The location of the new office-Europe's largest tech community for finance, Level39-is crucial to the company's international expansion, and the London office will coordinate its global sales.

The fast transformation of the banking and finance sector, new innovations and legislative amendments require companies to train their personnel. Companies will need to train their staff to accommodate new legislation, such as the EU GDPR, and Arcusys' Valamis - Learning Experience Platform is a convenient solution for this. The benefits of Valamis, compared to other solutions on the market, are its flexibility and comprehensive analytics in learning, which enable career-long learning paths. Valamis combines two top areas of Finnish expertise-training and technology-and helps companies tap into the benefits of digitalization.

"Our international growth has been quick, and we have invested in local presence, because it builds added-value into our already competitive solution. The location of the new office supports our global sales and helps us to reach new customers, particularly in the finance sector," says Janne Hietala, Chief Commercial Officer at Arcusys Ltd.

Hietala will move to work in London from the company's headquarters in Joensuu. Arcusys is planning to recruit new personnel locally. Earlier this year, Arcusys established a subsidiary in Wiesbaden, Germany. In summer 2015, it opened an office in Boston, USA.

On Thursday, August 10 at 2 p.m. CET, Arcusys and Liferay will host a webinar entitled "Turning the Digital Transformation of Learning into Your Organization's Competitive Advantage". Register for the webinar he r e .

About Arcusys

Arcusys is an internationally growing IT company that specializes in the digitalization of learning. The company was listed in Gartner's 2016 Market Guide for Corporate Learning Suites as a Representative Vendor of the product Valamis. Valamis - Learning Experience Platform helps customers convert the benefits of digital transformation into a competitive advantage. Arcusys' customers are large organizations in both the private and public sectors. With its headquarters in Joensuu, Finland, Arcusys has offices in Finland, Germany, UK, the US and Russia.

About Level39

Level39 is the world's most connected tech community. We support fast-growth businesses in three clear ways - giving access to world-class customers, talent and infrastructure. Through expert mentors, access to Canary Wharf's dynamic workspace, a packed events calendar and best-in-class facilities we help businesses achieve scale. Owned wholly by the Canary Wharf Group, Level39 launched in March 2013. Since then, Level39 has grown from a simple idea into a three-floor, 80,000 sq. ft. community space occupying the 39th, 24th and 42nd floors of One Canada Square.

