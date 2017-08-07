Tecnotree Corporation Investor News 7 August 2017 at 12:30 pm



Invitation to Tecnotree's Half Year Financial Report 2017 presentation



Tecnotree will publish its half year financial report January-June 2017 on Friday, 11 August 2017 at 8.30 am (EEST).



A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Friday, 11 August 2017 at 10.00 am in Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, conference room Tapiola, 1 floor, address Simonkatu 9, Helsinki. The conference will be held in English.



The half year financial report 2017 will be presented by Padma Ravichander, CEO.



The material will be available on the company website www.tecnotree.com after publication.



Inform your participation latest by Thursday 10 Aug 2017: investor.relations@tecnotree.com



Further information, investors and media: Kirsti Parvi, CFO, tel +358 50 5174569



