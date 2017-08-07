At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Betsson AB (publ) held on 7 August 2017, the shareholders resolved to elect Fredrik Carlsson as a new member of the Board of Directors. The General Meeting also resolved that the remuneration for the newly elected member shall be SEK 440,000, which is the same remuneration as for other members of the Board of Directors who are not employed by the Company.



Fredrik Carlsson was born in 1970 and has long experience from senior positions in international and Swedish companies, including Head of Research at SEB, Head of Equites at Andra AP-fonden, VP for European Telecom, Media and Entertainment Groups at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London and industry specialist in telecom and technology at HSBC Investment Bank in London. Since 2013, Fredrik has been CEO of Sönerna Carlsson Family Office AB, which operates an active management of a family-owned investment portfolio also including properties. Fredrik Carlsson is Chairman of Sten A. Olsson's Pension Foundation, Svolder AB and Solid Insurance Company, and Board member of Resurs Holding AB and Novobis AB. Fredrik Carlsson is a Bachelor of Economics at Gothenburg School of Economics and also holds a MBA from Nijenrode University in the Netherlands. Fredrik Carlsson owns indirectly through the jointly owned company Sönerna Carlsson Family Office AB 5,600 Series B shares in Betsson.





For further information, please contact: Pontus Lindwall, Chairman of the Board Betsson AB, +46 (0)8 506 403 00, pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com



Pia Rosin, VP Corporate Communications Betsson AB +46 (0)73 600 85 00, pia.rosin@betssonab.com



