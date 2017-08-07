In the period 31 July 2017 to 4 August 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.1 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 116.5 million were bought back, equivalent to 38.8% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 31:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 31 July 2017 14,634 62.83 919,454 1 August 2017 13,414 62.50 838,375 2 August 2017 13,414 62.50 838,375 3 August 2017 12,195 62.50 762,188 4 August 2017 12,195 62.50 762,188 Accumulated during the period 65,852 62.57 4,120,579 Accumulated under the share 2,008,514 58.01 116,509,795 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,620,914 own shares, equivalent to 2.8% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





31 July 2017 01 August 2017 02 August 2017 03 August 2017 04 August 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 14.634 62,83 13.414 62,50 13.414 62,50 12.195 62,50 12.195 62,50 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 14.634 62,83 13.414 62,50 13.414 62,50 12.195 62,50 12.195 62,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



31 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 62,83 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 62,50 XCSE 20170731 10:42:06.682000 2.000 63,00 XCSE 20170731 16:31:33.790000 2.000 63,00 XCSE 20170731 16:32:18.164000 8.634 62,83 XCSE 20170731 16:40:50.572626



01 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 13.414 62,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 63,00 XCSE 20170801 9:31:30.068000 289 62,50 XCSE 20170801 9:32:35.860000 400 62,50 XCSE 20170801 9:32:35.950000 811 62,50 XCSE 20170801 9:32:36.028000 1.000 62,00 XCSE 20170801 9:37:10.213000 459 62,50 XCSE 20170801 15:48:50.276000 500 62,50 XCSE 20170801 15:49:09.566000 41 62,50 XCSE 20170801 16:17:27.369000 1.000 62,50 XCSE 20170801 16:17:27.369000 7.914 62,50 XCSE 20170801 16:24:45.893817



02 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 13.414 62,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 62,50 XCSE 20170802 14:27:01.931000 1.500 62,50 XCSE 20170802 14:27:01.931000 704 62,50 XCSE 20170802 15:14:32.668000 296 62,50 XCSE 20170802 15:14:41.401000 1.000 62,50 XCSE 20170802 15:51:41.182000 301 62,50 XCSE 20170802 16:25:55.218000 699 62,50 XCSE 20170802 16:26:39.202000 7.914 62,50 XCSE 20170802 16:31:39.350182



03 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 62,50 ---------------------------------------------- 296 62,50 XCSE 20170803 10:33:18.589000 704 62,50 XCSE 20170803 10:49:06.266000 170 62,50 XCSE 20170803 12:31:20.526000 18 62,50 XCSE 20170803 14:21:25.901000 312 62,50 XCSE 20170803 16:08:50.784000 3.000 62,50 XCSE 20170803 16:39:46.315000 500 62,50 XCSE 20170803 16:39:46.315000 7.195 62,50 XCSE 20170803 16:43:21.059887



04 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 62,50 ---------------------------------------------- 33 62,50 XCSE 20170804 12:52:14.548000 65 62,50 XCSE 20170804 12:52:18.438000 8 62,50 XCSE 20170804 12:52:54.444000 96 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:05:27.240000 49 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:06:24.057000 416 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:07:55.096000 51 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:07:55.131000 164 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:08:26.058000 19 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:09:27.054000 99 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:35:02.965000 491 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:35:02.965000 509 62,50 XCSE 20170804 13:35:12.284000 102 62,50 XCSE 20170804 15:14:20.287000 898 62,50 XCSE 20170804 15:23:33.317000 737 62,50 XCSE 20170804 15:49:40.501000 1.000 62,50 XCSE 20170804 16:36:30.705000 263 62,50 XCSE 20170804 16:36:30.705000 7.195 62,50 XCSE 20170804 16:41:01.698253



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640458