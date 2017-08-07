

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares edged lower on Monday as geopolitical tensions persisted and industrial output data disappointed investors.



German industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to a 1.2 percent rise seen in May, official data showed. Production was forecast to grow 0.1 percent.



Separately, survey results from think tank Sentix showed that investor confidence in the euro zone declined for the second straight month in August to the lowest level in three months. The headline index dropped to 27.7 from 28.3 in July.



The benchmark DAX was down 11 points or 0.1 percent at 12,286 in late opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent on Friday.



Medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec dropped 1 percent despite reporting a rise in nine-month earnings and confirming its FY17 forecast.



Fresenius Medical Care shares fell 1.5 percent. The company has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical, Inc. , a U.S.-based medical technology and services company.



Telecommunications provider QSC tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a drop in second-quarter revenues.



