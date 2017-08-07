

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Monday as the dollar held on to most of Friday's gains, helping offset disappointing Eurozone investor confidence data.



Survey results from think tank Sentix showed that investor confidence in the euro zone declined for the second straight month in August to the lowest level in three months. The headline index dropped to 27.7 from 28.3 in July.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.19 percent at 5,213 in late opening deals after climbing as much as 1.4 percent on Friday.



Credit insurer Coface edged up marginally after signing a €700m syndicated loan agreement.



Renault advanced 0.7 percent after the carmaker signed a landmark joint venture deal to build more than 150,000 cars a year in Iran.



