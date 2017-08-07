POMPANO BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Cyclone Power Technologies (OTC PINK: CYPW) Auditor, Soles, Hynes & Company, have completed the review of the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and it is filed. This is just as we promised in our last press release. We fully anticipate filing the second quarter of 2017 on time. This filing makes the Company up to date and is compliant with the reporting requirements of the governing bodies. Now, Cyclone can focus all efforts to the process of setting up the manufacturing and integration of the Engines.

Cyclone has completed testing and has delivered the Cyclone powered generator system to FSDS (Falck Schmidt Defence Systems). FSDS can now move forward with the militarization of the system. The Cyclone Engineering team will be going over for the initial training of the militarization staff at FSDS. They have orders on hand for delivery to the Danish Military and the Spanish military to start delivery by mid-2018. This is being funded by the Danish military for this project. Cyclone is proud to be partnered with a major player in the Military market. Cyclone did not have the clout for these awards that FSDS carries. This opens the door for projects in the military worldwide. New military grants and funding to use the Cyclone engine in other applications will assist our R&D for larger horsepower ratings.

Cyclone has now identified several distributors in Europe and South America and we are working on the finalization of the contracts. There will be a new page upcoming on WWW.CYCLONEPOWER.COM that will identify our distributors and the products that will be available for each territory. Please watch the commercialization of the Cyclone Engine and the groups that will be selling and installing. These listings will be updated as we confirm each distributor through our process. "We have all waited for this moment that Cyclone can live up to its 'One Planet One Engine,' and we are very excited to see this coming to fruition," states Frankie Fruge, President.

Fruge states: "We now see the progress of our business model and the viability of our technology. Cyclone is aligned with established partners as integrators, manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and licensees. The finalization of the process of turning over the knowhow, preferred vendors, bill of maternal, and drawings for manufacturing and integration to our manufacturers and integrators is close. Our shareholders and supporters must not overlook the strengths of Cyclone, as they truly separate us from the vast majority of 'micro-cap' companies out there. We are energized by these projects and partners, and will continue to work diligently providing results for our shareholders."

About Cyclone Power Technologies

Cyclone Power Technologies is the developer of the award-winning Cyclone Engine -- an all-fuel, clean-tech engine with the power and versatility to run everything from waste energy electric generators and solar thermal systems to cars, trucks and locomotives. Invented by company founder and Chairman Harry Schoell, the patented Cyclone Engine is a eco-friendly external combustion engine, ingeniously designed to achieve high thermal efficiencies through a compact heat-regenerative process, and to run on virtually any fuel -- including bio-diesels, syngas or solar -- while emitting fewer greenhouse gases and irritating pollutants into the air. The Cyclone Engine was recognized by Popular Science Magazine as the Invention of the Year for 2008, was included in a 2011 report by Popular Mechanics as an important waste energy technology for the future, and was twice presented with the Society of Automotive Engineers' AEI Tech Award. Additionally, Cyclone was named Environmental Business of the Year by the Broward County Environmental Protection Department. For more information, visit www.cyclonepower.com.

