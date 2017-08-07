Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2017 was 959, down 1 from the 960 counted in June 2017, and up 21 from the 938 counted in July 2016. The international offshore rig count for July 2017 was 204, up 7 from the 197 counted in June 2017, and down 22 from the 226 counted in July 2016.

The average US rig count for July 2017 was 953, up 22 from the 931 counted in June 2017, and up 504 from the 449 counted in July 2016. The average Canadian rig count for July 2017 was 198, up 48 from the 150 counted in June 2017, and up 104 from the 94 counted in July 2016.

The worldwide rig count for July 2017 was 2,110, up 69 from the 2,041 counted in June 2017, and up 629 from the 1,481 counted in July 2016.

July 2017 Rig Counts

July 2017 June 2017 July 2016 Month Land Offshore Total Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 159 37 196 4 158 34 192 153 33 186 Europe 50 32 82 -9 59 32 91 52 42 94 Africa 75 14 89 3 72 14 86 70 12 82 Middle East 352 45 397 0 355 42 397 339 51 390 Asia Pacific 119 76 195 1 119 75 194 98 88 186 International 755 204 959 -1 763 197 960 712 226 938 United States 931 22 953 22 909 22 931 429 20 449 Canada 197 1 198 48 148 2 150 92 2 94 North America 1,128 23 1,151 70 1,057 24 1,081 521 22 543 Worldwide 1,883 227 2,110 69 1,820 221 2,041 1,233 248 1,481

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

