Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Second Quarter 2017 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $37.3 million , an increase of 6% from the three months ended June 30, 2016 .

, an increase of 6% from the three months ended . Earnings from operations were $3.6 million , a decrease of 20% from the three months ended June 30, 2016 .

, a decrease of 20% from the three months ended . Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $1.8 million , a decrease of 20% from the three months ended June 30, 2016 .

, a decrease of 20% from the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $6.4 million , a decrease of 7% from the three months ended June 30, 2016 .

, a decrease of 7% from the three months ended . Earnings per share were $0.07 .

. Book value per share*** at June 30, 2017 was $5.72 .

In June 2017, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock and the casino license held by Saw Close Casino Ltd. ("SCCL"). The Company will utilize the casino licenses to develop and operate a casino in Bath, England. The Company estimates that the project will cost approximately $7.5 million and that the casino will open in the first half of 2018, subject to the receipt of certain regulatory and governmental approvals.

In June 2017, the Company opened the casino in the Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Conference Centre in Warsaw, Poland.

In May 2017, the Company began operating the ship-based casino onboard the Mein Schiff 6.

In October 2016, the Company acquired the Apex Casino in suburban Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Century Casino St. Albert contributed $2.1 million in net operating revenue and $0.3 million in net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and $4.1 million in net operating revenue and $0.3 million in net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

In September 2016, the Company was selected as the successful applicant by Horse Racing Alberta to own, build and operate a horse racing facility in the Edmonton market area, which the Company will operate as Century Mile Racetrack and Casino. Century Mile will be a one-mile horse racetrack and multi-level racing and entertainment center, which will include a gaming floor with slot machines as well as food and beverage outlets. The project is located on Edmonton International Airport land close to the city of Leduc, just south of Edmonton and positioned off Queen Elizabeth II Highway. The Company estimates that the project will cost approximately $46.2 million. Construction on the Century Mile project began in July 2017. The Company estimates that construction of this project will take approximately 15 months and that it will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company is seeking to obtain financing for the Century Mile project.

The consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 are as follows:





































For the three months



For the six months Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended June 30,



ended June 30, Consolidated Results:



2017



2016

% Change



2017



2016

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 37,330

$ 35,201

6%

$ 73,729

$ 68,428

8% Earnings from Operations



3,641



4,541

(20%)



8,133



8,621

(6%) Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 1,802

$ 2,249

(20%)

$ 3,962

$ 4,529

(13%)

































Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 6,412

$ 6,858

(7%)

$ 13,131

$ 13,166

(0%)

































Earnings Per Share:































Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

(22%)

$ 0.16

$ 0.18

(11%) Diluted

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

(22%)

$ 0.16

$ 0.18

(11%)

"In local currencies, net operating revenue increased by 11% in Canada, 3% in the United States and 4% in Poland. While those increases were in line with our expectations, earnings and operating margins declined overall. Earnings were impacted by one-time expenses related to the opening of the new casino at the Hilton Warsaw Hotel and the acquisition of Saw Close Casino Ltd. for our new casino in Bath, England," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos, said. "We are very pleased with the development progress at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Canada as well as at the Saw Close Casino project," they continued.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of June 30, 2017:

Reportable Segment Operating Segment Canada Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton Canada Century Casino St. Albert Canada Century Casino Calgary Canada Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Canada Century Bets! United States Century Casino & Hotel - Central City United States Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other Corporate and Other Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $2.1 million, or 6%, and by $5.3 million, or 8%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016:



















































Net Operating Revenue











Net Operating Revenue













For the three months











For the six months













ended June 30,











ended June 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 14,040

$ 13,167

$ 873

7%

$ 27,202

$ 26,159

$ 1,043

4% United States



7,943



7,703



240

3%



15,443



14,784



659

5% Poland



14,287



13,570



717

5%



28,833



25,835



2,998

12% Corporate and Other



1,060



761



299

39%



2,251



1,650



601

36% Consolidated

$ 37,330

$ 35,201

$ 2,129

6%

$ 73,729

$ 68,428

$ 5,301

8%

The Company's earnings from operations decreased by ($0.9) million, or (20%), and by ($0.5) million, or (6%), for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings from operations by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016:



















































Earnings from

Operations











Earnings from

Operations













For the three months











For the six months













ended June 30,











ended June 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 3,647

$ 3,632

$ 15

0%

$ 6,694

$ 7,144

$ (450)

(6%) United States



1,346



1,344



2

0%



2,504



2,221



283

13% Poland



636



1,355



(719)

(53%)



2,442



2,437



5

0% Corporate and Other



(1,988)



(1,790)



(198)

(11%)



(3,507)



(3,181)



(326)

(10%) Consolidated

$ 3,641

$ 4,541

$ (900)

(20%)

$ 8,133

$ 8,621

$ (488)

(6%)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($0.4) million, or (20%), and by ($0.6) million, or (13%), for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016:



















































Net Earnings (Loss)











Net Earnings (Loss)













Attributable to Century











Attributable to Century













Casinos, Inc.

Shareholders











Casinos, Inc.

Shareholders













For the three months











For the six months













ended June 30,











ended June 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 1,823

$ 1,948

$ (125)

(6%)

$ 3,306

$ 3,991

$ (685)

(17%) United States



836



833



3

0%



1,553



1,377



176

13% Poland



435



678



(243)

(36%)



1,518



1,347



171

13% Corporate and Other



(1,292)



(1,210)



(82)

(7%)



(2,415)



(2,186)



(229)

(11%) Consolidated

$ 1,802

$ 2,249

$ (447)

(20%)

$ 3,962

$ 4,529

$ (567)

(13%)

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA*** decreased by ($0.4) million, or (7%), and remained constant, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2016:



















































Adjusted EBITDA**











Adjusted EBITDA**













For the three months











For the six months













ended June 30,











ended June 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 4,502

$ 4,422

$ 80

2%

$ 8,381

$ 8,635

$ (254)

(3%) United States



1,964



1,970



(6)

(0%)



3,732



3,475



257

7% Poland



1,574



1,979



(405)

(21%)



3,952



3,684



268

7% Corporate and Other



(1,628)



(1,513)



(115)

(8%)



(2,934)



(2,628)



(306)

(12%) Consolidated

$ 6,412

$ 6,858

$ (446)

(7%)

$ 13,131

$ 13,166

$ (35)

(0%)

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

*** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $38.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $54.7 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $38.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2016. The $54.7 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2017 includes $39.2 million related to the Company's Bank of Montreal credit agreement, $0.6 million related to capital leases for Century Resorts Alberta, Century Casino Calgary, CSA and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), $15.0 million related to a long-term land lease for CDR and $0.1 million related to Casinos Poland, Ltd., net of $0.3 million in deferred financing costs.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings



























For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2017

2016

2017

2016 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 37,330

$ 35,201

$ 73,729

$ 68,428 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



33,689



30,660



65,596



59,807 Earnings from operations



3,641



4,541



8,133



8,621 Non-operating income (expense), net



(607)



772



(1,304)



209 Earnings before income taxes



3,034



5,313



6,829



8,830 Income tax provision



(864)



(987)



(1,859)



(1,765) Net earnings



2,170



4,326



4,970



7,065 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest



(368)



(2,077)



(1,008)



(2,536) Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 1,802

$ 2,249

$ 3,962

$ 4,529

























Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.:























Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

$ 0.16

$ 0.18 Diluted

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

$ 0.16

$ 0.18

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



24,466



24,432



24,460



24,445 Diluted



24,962



24,548



24,911



24,616

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Amounts in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,



2017

2016 Assets











Current assets

$ 44,989

$ 45,948 Property and equipment, net



143,745



140,763 Other assets



34,900



31,127 Total assets

$ 223,634

$ 217,838













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 25,189

$ 28,608 Non-current liabilities



50,122



50,646 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity



140,038



132,196 Non-controlling interest



8,285



6,388 Total liabilities and equity

$ 223,634

$ 217,838

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company erroneously recognized a reduction in pari-mutuel revenue totaling $0.7 million in its statement of earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2016. This error also affected the Company's income tax provision, net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

The prior period amounts within the Company's consolidated financial statements have been revised to reflect the correct balances in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today. Information in this release also reflects these changes. The information below presents the impact of these corrections on the Company's 2016 condensed consolidated statement of earnings as previously reported in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.





















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2016: Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

As Previously

Reported

Correction

As Corrected Operating Revenue:

















Other

$ 6,028

$ 697

$ 6,725 Gross revenue



71,943



697



72,640 Net operating revenue



67,731



697



68,428 Earnings from operations



7,924



697



8,621 Earnings before income taxes



8,133



697



8,830 Income tax expense



(1,584)



(181)



(1,765) Net earnings



6,549



516



7,065 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,407)



(129)



(2,536) Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders



4,142



387



4,529



















Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:

















Basic and Diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.01

$ 0.18





















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2016 was corrected by $0.7 million, adjusting previously reported consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million to $13.2 million.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Constant Currency Results* (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)





































For the three months





For the six months







ended June 30,





ended June 30,









2017



2016

%

Change



2017



2016

%

Change Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)

$ 37,330

$ 35,201

6%

$ 73,729

$ 68,428

8% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



486













315









Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 37,816

$ 35,201

7%

$ 74,044

$ 68,428

8%

































Earnings from operations (GAAP)

$ 3,641

$ 4,541

(20%)

$ 8,133

$ 8,621

(6%) Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



173













86









Earnings from operations (non-GAAP)*

$ 3,814

$ 4,541

(16%)

$ 8,219

$ 8,621

(5%)

































Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)

$ 1,802

$ 2,249

(20%)

$ 3,962

$ 4,529

(13%) Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



111













5









Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 1,913

$ 2,249

(15%)

$ 3,967

$ 4,529

(12%)

































Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)**

$ 6,412

$ 6,858

(7%)

$ 13,131

$ 13,166

(0%) Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



199













91









Adjusted EBITDA constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 6,611

$ 6,858

(4%)

$ 13,222

$ 13,166

0%

Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)











For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30,

2017 2016 2017 2016 Canada 32% 34% 31% 31% United States 25% 26% 24% 24% Poland 11% 15% 14% 14% Corporate and Other (154%) (199%) (130%) (159%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17% 19% 18% 18%

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Segment.

































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other

Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 1,823

$ 836

$ 435

$ (1,292)

$ 1,802 Interest expense (income), net



867



0



29



(8)



888 Income taxes (benefit)



794



510



198



(638)



864 Depreciation and amortization



845



618



472



83



2,018 Non-controlling interest



150



0



218



0



368 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



126



126 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



13



0



(244)



(50)



(281) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



10



0



241



0



251 Acquisition costs



0



0



0



151



151 Preopening expenses



0



0



225



0



225 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,502

$ 1,964

$ 1,574

$ (1,628)

$ 6,412



































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2016 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other

Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 1,948

$ 833

$ 678

$ (1,210)

$ 2,249 Interest expense (income), net



784



0



8



(4)



788 Income taxes (benefit)



688



511



350



(562)



987 Depreciation and amortization



772



625



633



87



2,117 Non-controlling interest



1,736



0



341



0



2,077 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



190



190 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(1,524)



0



(22)



(14)



(1,560) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



18



1



(9)



0



10 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,422

$ 1,970

$ 1,979

$ (1,513)

$ 6,858

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Segment.

































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other

Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 3,306

$ 1,553

$ 1,518

$ (2,415)

$ 3,962 Interest expense (income), net



1,785



0



16



(12)



1,789 Income taxes (benefit)



1,324



951



612



(1,028)



1,859 Depreciation and amortization



1,648



1,228



1,044



183



4,103 Non-controlling interest



248



0



760



0



1,008 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



235



235 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



31



0



(464)



(52)



(485) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



11



0



241



3



255 Acquisition costs



28



0



0



152



180 Preopening expenses



0



0



225



0



225 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,381

$ 3,732

$ 3,952

$ (2,934)

$ 13,131



































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 3,991

$ 1,377

$ 1,347

$ (2,186)

$ 4,529 Interest expense (income), net



1,534



0



23



(8)



1,549 Income taxes (benefit)



1,299



844



617



(995)



1,765 Depreciation and amortization



1,470



1,251



1,234



172



4,127 Non-controlling interest



1,864



0



672



0



2,536 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



381



381 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(1,544)



0



(222)



8



(1,758) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



21



3



13



0



37 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,635

$ 3,475

$ 3,684

$ (2,628)

$ 13,166

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

* The impact of foreign exchange rates is highly variable and difficult to predict. The Company uses a Constant Currency basis to show the impact from foreign exchange rates on current period revenue compared to prior period revenue using the prior period's foreign exchange rates. In order to properly understand the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, management believes that investors may find it useful to consider the impact of excluding changes in foreign exchange rates from the Company's net operating revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA. Constant currency results are calculated by dividing the current quarter or year to date local currency segment results by the prior year's average exchange rate for the quarter or year and comparing them to actual U.S. dollar results for the prior quarter or year. The current and prior years' average exchange rates are reported in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interest (earnings) losses and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, (gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time items, such as acquisition costs. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable measure of the relative performance of the Company and its properties. The gaming industry commonly uses Adjusted EBITDA as a method of arriving at the economic value of a casino operation. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the relative operating performance of separate operating units by eliminating the above mentioned items associated with the varying levels of capital expenditures for infrastructure required to generate revenue and the often high cost of acquiring existing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's lending institution to gauge operating performance. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies within the gaming industry. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders above.

*** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. Management uses this margin as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the Century Casino in Calgary and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Casinos Europe GmbH ("CCE"), the Company owns Saw Close Casino Ltd. and holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of six casinos in Poland. The Company, through CCE, also holds 75% ownership interests in both Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, which operates in the north metropolitan area of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Century Bets! Inc., which operates the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The Company operates 14 ship-based casinos with four cruise ship owners. The Company manages the operations of the casino at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino. The Company, through CCE, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other international projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY.

For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

